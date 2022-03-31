Signaturefd LLC Has $142,000 Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $4,114.99 on Thursday. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $3,535.00 and a 1-year high of $4,400.00. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

