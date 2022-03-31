Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,660 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1,579.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,309,000 after purchasing an additional 425,697 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,741,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 605,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,479 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of CWI stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.