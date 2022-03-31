Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

