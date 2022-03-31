Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $940.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,027 shares of company stock valued at $893,182. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 618.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

