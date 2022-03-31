VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 506,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 27,592,031 shares.The stock last traded at $37.34 and had previously closed at $37.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $174,757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,444,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,329,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,725,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,053,000.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

