Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 147,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,921,231 shares.The stock last traded at $9.06 and had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.