UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 954,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 345.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $114.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. UCB has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $120.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

