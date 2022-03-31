OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in OSI Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in OSI Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $18,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

