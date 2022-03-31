J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $209,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $138.96 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

