J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,953 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 26.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:BGS opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.