Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.9% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.