10,876 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 102.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 30,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $33.27.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

