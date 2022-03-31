Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is PRW Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 73,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 37,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

AAPL opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

