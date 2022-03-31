Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

TWO opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.