Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXY stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

