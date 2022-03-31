Lincoln National Corp Takes $228,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 77.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,745,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.
Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.