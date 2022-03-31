Lincoln National Corp Takes $228,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 77.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,745,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

NYSE MMP opened at $49.61 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.