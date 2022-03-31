Lincoln National Corp Invests $248,000 in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 420,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $59.11 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 49.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.