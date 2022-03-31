AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $688,189.20 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE AME opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average is $135.11.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMETEK by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after acquiring an additional 320,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,757,000 after acquiring an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AMETEK by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.
About AMETEK (Get Rating)
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
