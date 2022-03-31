AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $688,189.20 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AME opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average is $135.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMETEK by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after acquiring an additional 320,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,757,000 after acquiring an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AMETEK by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

