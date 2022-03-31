Lincoln National Corp Makes New $220,000 Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 531 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC opened at $347.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.14 and its 200-day moving average is $413.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.91 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

