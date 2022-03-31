Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CFO Sells $766,180.00 in Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AIRC opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.