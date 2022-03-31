StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

KOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HSBC cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of KOF opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

