Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Insider Sells $556,488.00 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nucor stock opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 21.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $19,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

