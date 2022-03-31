Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE KMB opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average is $133.56. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

