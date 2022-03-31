Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sells $490,461.50 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Semtech by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

