Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR stock opened at $177.43 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $167.32 and a one year high of $276.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 211,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $23,729,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $22,779,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.