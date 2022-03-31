New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after purchasing an additional 973,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,736,000 after purchasing an additional 534,349 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,547 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.37.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

