New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,129 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Insperity by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Insperity by 3.0% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 91,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.24.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

