New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 10,540 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,544.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -191.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

