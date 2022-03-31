Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $304.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth about $2,576,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 127,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,571 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.