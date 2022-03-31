Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBSI. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SBSI stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

