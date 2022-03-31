SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.