SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $17.30.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter.
SigmaTron International Company Profile (Get Rating)
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
