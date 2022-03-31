Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $200.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.98. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.56 and a 52 week high of $203.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

