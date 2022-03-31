National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.24 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $194.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

