New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 84.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE LEG opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $59.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.