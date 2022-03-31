New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,090 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $97.10 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MAN. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

