National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess stock opened at $346.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $546.16.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

MarketAxess Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.