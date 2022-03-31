National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.33 Million in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,089,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth about $69,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 119.0% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 45.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 193.3% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 63,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $114.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.30. IMV Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.22.
About IMV (Get Rating)
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMV (IMV)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.