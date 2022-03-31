National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.33 Million in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,089,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth about $69,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 119.0% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 45.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 193.3% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 63,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $114.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.30. IMV Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

IMV ( NASDAQ:IMV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative net margin of 19,535.29% and a negative return on equity of 145.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.22.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

