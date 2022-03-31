236,715 Shares in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 236,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,357,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $228,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

