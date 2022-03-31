National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.50 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $130.97 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

