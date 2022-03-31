EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Up to $275.19

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $275.19, but opened at $286.21. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $324.00, with a volume of 24,035 shares.
EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
