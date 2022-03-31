EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Up to $275.19

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $275.19, but opened at $286.21. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $324.00, with a volume of 24,035 shares.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.78.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

