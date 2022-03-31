Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 255,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,733,381 shares.The stock last traded at $11.73 and had previously closed at $12.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.75%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 330,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 55,937 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

