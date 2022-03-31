Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $8.29

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $8.06. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

