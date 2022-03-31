Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 204,292 shares.The stock last traded at $250.86 and had previously closed at $249.58.

Several analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $7,157,950. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,850,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,741,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,655,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

