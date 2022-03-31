Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $16.49

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $17.24. Couchbase shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 673 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,017,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,166 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,534,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

