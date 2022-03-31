StockNews.com Begins Coverage on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 523,406 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

