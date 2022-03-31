StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

NYSE:JWN opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

