StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.
NYSE:JWN opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
