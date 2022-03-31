StockNews.com Begins Coverage on John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

JBT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $117.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.61. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $151,419 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,397,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares during the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.