Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of BERY stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.
