Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

