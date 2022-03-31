Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TSGTY opened at $37.97 on Thursday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

