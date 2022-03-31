Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$1,388,000.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total transaction of C$1,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,552,000.

Wayne Kim Foo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$242,000.00.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$26.85 on Thursday. Parex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.26.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$397.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.4800004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.29.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

